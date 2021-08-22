Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON VTU traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 51 ($0.67). 6,003,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,129. The firm has a market cap of £187.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 23.10 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.20 ($0.70).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15). Also, insider Robert Forrester bought 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.