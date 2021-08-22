Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 559.50 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 79,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,772. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 538.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

