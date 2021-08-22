Viberate (VIB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $1.69 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.