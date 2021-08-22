Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 159,030 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Aptiv worth $324,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

