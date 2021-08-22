Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,344 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $302,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

