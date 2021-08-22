Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,302,152 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1,673.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of V.F. worth $287,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

