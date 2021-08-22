Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,250,376 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

IJH stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

