Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.98% of DXC Technology worth $296,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 2,425,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

