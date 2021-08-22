Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630,675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Owens Corning worth $297,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 523,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,075. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

