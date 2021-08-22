Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $299,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.97. 3,855,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

