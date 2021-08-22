Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $276.32 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Eastman Chemical worth $276,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

EMN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. 518,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,573. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

