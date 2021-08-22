Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $287.34 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.01% of Leidos worth $287,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 542,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

