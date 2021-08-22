Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $307.33 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.57% of The Cooper Companies worth $307,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

COO stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.18. The stock had a trading volume of 540,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $445.81.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

