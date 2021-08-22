Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $367 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of W. R. Berkley worth $367,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

WRB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

