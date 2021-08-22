Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of Alliant Energy worth $306,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

