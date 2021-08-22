Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,549,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $289,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,063,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

