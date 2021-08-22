Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,847 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.08% of Hubbell worth $313,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.36. 258,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $208.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.