Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 326,047 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $355,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.76. 929,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

