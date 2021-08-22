Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Yum! Brands worth $364,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,551. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

