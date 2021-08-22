Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 518,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Las Vegas Sands worth $300,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.55. 8,893,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

