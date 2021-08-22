Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Genpact worth $320,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:G traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.88. 487,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

