Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of ManpowerGroup worth $309,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. 234,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,989. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

