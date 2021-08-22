Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 146,850 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Twilio worth $297,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.93. 988,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,337. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.