Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,396 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Parker-Hannifin worth $335,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.85. 625,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.