Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,758 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Align Technology worth $316,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 37.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,036,608 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $681.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,989. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

