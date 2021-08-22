Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 240,547 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 240,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.93% of Cimarex Energy worth $292,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 477,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

