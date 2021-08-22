Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,822,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $344,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.