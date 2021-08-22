Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 370,140 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 370,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Maximus worth $314,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. 303,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

