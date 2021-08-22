Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,824 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.39% of Westlake Chemical worth $276,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 393,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

