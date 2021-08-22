Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,564 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of Lamar Advertising worth $319,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $163,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 335,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

