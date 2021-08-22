Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 438,867 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 438,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Amphenol worth $340,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

APH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 3,682,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,187. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

