Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,828,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,539,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of Steel Dynamics worth $287,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 1,257,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

