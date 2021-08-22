Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Lam Research worth $302,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.97. 1,696,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

