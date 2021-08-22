Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Oshkosh worth $292,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 50.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. 494,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

