Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of SVB Financial Group worth $265,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,397.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB traded up $8.30 on Friday, reaching $550.95. 246,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

