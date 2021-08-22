Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.27

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $1.31 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,567,655 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

