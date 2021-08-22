Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

VIPS opened at $13.22 on Friday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

