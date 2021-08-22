Virtue Poker (VPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 209% higher against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $10.23 million and $1.76 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

