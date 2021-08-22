Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

NYSE:V traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

