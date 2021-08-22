VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $16,741,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

