VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.