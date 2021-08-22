Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

