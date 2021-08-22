Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €257.38 ($302.79).

A number of research firms recently commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €192.86 ($226.89) on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €210.72.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

