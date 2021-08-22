W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after buying an additional 940,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

