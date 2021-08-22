Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €147.18 ($173.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €139.25 ($163.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is €129.54.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.