Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $20,340.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,598,676 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

