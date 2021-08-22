Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

