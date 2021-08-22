Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 4.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

WMT stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

