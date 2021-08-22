Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,785 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

