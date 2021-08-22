Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Tops $79.17 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $79.17 million and $32.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.31 or 0.06560569 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00135699 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,328,553 coins and its circulating supply is 77,607,521 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

